Film, TV director Hill dies
Director George Roy Hill, who died in New York Friday at the age of 81, was
best known for his work in movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance
Kid and The Sting, but he was also an Emmy Award-winning television writer
and director and an important figure in the days of live television.
Hill won Emmys in the 1950s for working on A Night to Remember, a
story of the Titanic, and he also directed TV versions of Billy Budd, The
Helen Morgan Story and Judgment at Nuremberg before he turned his
attention to Broadway and the film industry.
Hill also acted on television early in his career.
