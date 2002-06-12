Ferguson, Duchess of daytime
Universal Television Enterprises has signed Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of Windsor, to a development deal for a one-hour syndicated talk/variety show,
Fergie, planned for the 2003-2004 season.
The show will be taped in New York and executive-produced by Amy Rosenblum,
who helms Universal's Maury talker and will continue in that post.
Ferguson is no stranger to television, having been a commercial spokesman for
Weight Watchers International Inc., a correspondent for NBC's Today and host of a British talk
show.
Universal is hoping she can capture even a fraction of the estimated 300
million viewers who watched her marry Prince Andrew in 1986.
