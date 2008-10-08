Feldman Re-Ups With NATPE

Rick Feldman, president and CEO of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), will lead the organization through 2012, he said Tuesday morning during a press conference.

“Rick Feldman has provided immeasurable contributions to NATPE during the past five years,” says Kevin Beggs, NATPE co-chair and Lionsgate’s president of programming and production. “His dedication, hard work and leadership have resulted in our association’s continued evolution as the world’s premiere market for content and a valuable showcase for emerging media and technologies across all platforms.”

Feldman is preparing for the 2009 NATPE Market and Conference to be held January 26-29 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Jon Feltheimer, Lionsgate’s co-chairman and chief executive officer, will deliver the conference’s keynote speech on Tuesday morning, January 27.

NATPE also is doubling the size of the show floor, adding such new features as a full-scale restaurant, where people can have lunch meetings without leaving the show floor; the Celebrity Chef Kitchen, which will showcase some of TV’s top chefs and their crafts; the B-to-B lounge, where agents, producers and executives can hold meetings; and the What’s Next technology laboratory, where people can check out the latest gadgets, computers and software.

On the Monday prior to the conference, instead of running a day-long seminar on mobile platforms, NATPE will offer a day-long executive management program presented in association with the USC Marshall School of Business and an organization titled Really Useful Information called “Managing Changing in a Turbulent Media Landscape.”

“It will be an opportunity to learn effective and strategic tools for managing change, which we are all in the midst of right now,” says Beth Braen, NATPE’s senior vice president of marketing.