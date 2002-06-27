Feingold targets Clear Channel, radio allegations

The legislative backlash against media consolidation continued Thursday as

Sen. Russ Feingold introduced legislation intended to crack down on a string of

alleged abuses by the radio industry and in particular Clear Channel

Communications Inc., the country's largest operator.

'I'm committed to working for many, many years,' said the Wisconsin Democrat

briefing reporters on his bill June 27.

Feingold predicted a hearing and committee vote could be completed this

year.

Feingold's bill would:

concert promoters of their broadcast licenses if they discriminate against unaffiliated musicians, promoters and stations. Trigger an Federal Communications Commission hearing

to prove there is no discrimination when a radio merger gives the buyer a 60 percent national audience reach. Bar the FCC from raising limits on local radio

ownership.

Forbid 'payola' that some say requires record companies to pay a small group of promoters in order to obtain radio airtime.

Require the FCC to ensure that Arbitron ratings are not manipulated.

manipulated.

The legislation comes in the wake of many accusations against Clear Channel

but Feingold also belongs to a growing chorus complaining that audiences have

lost diverse viewpoints needed in a democratic society since the government

greatly eased many media-ownership restrictions in 1996.

In a similar vein, Sens. Ernest Hollings, Herb Kohl and Mike DeWine in May

called on the FCC to investigate the effect of consolidation on TV

programming.

'This bill is not simply about Clear Channel,' Feingold said.

Apparently sensing that it was mostly

about his company,

Clear Channel president Mark Mays denied that the biggest companies

have too much power.

'Radio is significantly less concentrated than most other information and

entertainment industries,' he said.

National Association of Broadcasters President Eddie Fritts agreed. 'We

strongly dispute claims that radio has grown more homogenous.'

Expressing a little backlash of its own against

consolidation of its own Wall Street Thursday hammered several radio stocks

including Clear Channel, which dropped $4.55 to $31.20.

Turmoil surrounding the trading and revelations about WorldCom Inc.'s cooked

ledgers prompted the company to deny that its books were plagued by accounting

irregularities.