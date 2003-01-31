February sweeps start sweet for Phil , Walsh
Syndicated talkers Dr. Phil and The John Walsh Show got February sweeps
off to good starts, with both shows hitting season highs on the first day out.
Paramount's Dr. Phil hit a 5.4 national Nielsen Media Research rating Thursday, Jan. 30, with a show on plastic surgery. His previous high was a
5.0 in November sweeps.
And NBC's John Walsh hit a 2.3 in the metered markets hosting the
family of Laci Peterson, a pregnant California woman who has been missing since
Christmas Eve.
Walsh's ratings have been building slowly but steadily, moving up 15 percent
to a 1.5 national rating in the week ending Jan. 13.
Walsh on Friday interviewed the family of murdered San Diego girl Danielle
van Dam.
