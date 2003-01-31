February sweeps start sweet for Phil , Walsh

Syndicated talkers Dr. Phil and The John Walsh Show got February sweeps

off to good starts, with both shows hitting season highs on the first day out.

Paramount's Dr. Phil hit a 5.4 national Nielsen Media Research rating Thursday, Jan. 30, with a show on plastic surgery. His previous high was a

5.0 in November sweeps.

And NBC's John Walsh hit a 2.3 in the metered markets hosting the

family of Laci Peterson, a pregnant California woman who has been missing since

Christmas Eve.

Walsh's ratings have been building slowly but steadily, moving up 15 percent

to a 1.5 national rating in the week ending Jan. 13.

Walsh on Friday interviewed the family of murdered San Diego girl Danielle

van Dam.