FCC ups ante on station fees

Radio stations, some TV stations and winners of permits to build new broadcast facilities would pay higher regulatory fees to the FCC this year under proposed charges unveiled by the FCC Thursday.

VHF TV stations in top 10 markets would rise 13% to $45,100. Stations in markets 51 through 100 would see their charges increase 8% to $13,750. Radio station fees would climb between 25% and 4%. The increases reverse a trend of across the board cuts in recent years. Comments are due April 27; replies May 7.

- Bill McConnell