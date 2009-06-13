FCC Skeds DTV Update Meeting July 2

The FCC has scheduled another DTV status report for its July 2 meeting, according to a just-released agenda.

Also on the agenda is a status report on its development of a national broadband plan by next February. The commission's deadline for comments was this week and it received more than 500.

So far, the majority of FCC meetings under acting Chairman Michael Copps have featured DTV updates, including two meetings entirely devoted to them.

The July 2 meeting will deal with several other issues, however, including AM radio's use of FM transmitters and wirelss spectrum issues.