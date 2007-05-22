FCC Preps To Collect Documents On Liberty/DirecTV

The FCC Monday extended its protection to documents it will seek in its ongoing review of Liberty's proposed purchase of DirecTV from News Corp.

The protective order means that the commission promises to adequately protect the confidentiality of any proprietary documents requested from the two parties or others.

That doesn't mean that the information is de facto shielded from public release under a Freedom of Information Act request, but it sets up the basic ground rules for protecting financial documents and other material companies will only give up under some promise that it won't be shared with the competition.

Liberty and applied back in January for permission to acquire the satellite licenses of DirecTV. The commission issued the licenses and must determine whether their transfer is in the public interest.