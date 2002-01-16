FCC OKs LIN, Media General duopolies

Two broadcast companies were allowed to establish TV duopolies in relatively

small markets Tuesday after the Federal Communications Commission waived rules

barring ownership of two stations in markets short on ownership diversity.

Because both deals met established conditions for waivers, the FCC allowed

LIN Television Corp. to buy WCTX(TV) New Haven, Conn., from K-W TV Inc., and

Media General Inc. to acquire Pappas Telecasting Cos.' WASV-TV Asheville,

N.C.

WCTX was unbuilt before LIN stepped in to fund its construction in 1995.

WASV-TV is off the air and in such dire financial condition that it might not

resume broadcasting without Media General's support, the FCC said.

In those markets LIN already owns WTNH-TV and Media General owns WSPA-TV.

According to rules set in 1999, duopolies may be established only in markets

with at least eight independent owners.

Waivers are permitted when one of the paired stations suffers either very low

ratings, poor financial condition or inability to fetch a fair price from

out-of-market buyers.