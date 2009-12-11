FCC New Scholar To Moderate Workshop

The FCC new Distinguished Sholar in Residence, Stuart Benjamin, has been named to moderate the FCC's network neutrality workshop on content issues, speech, democracy and the open Internet, scheduled for Dec. 15 at FCC headquarters.



Benjamin was just named to be the FCC's resident ponderer of spectrum and First Amendment issues. His past writings have included pushing for reclaiming broadcast spectrum for wireless use, to the point of talking about regulating them out of existence to hasten the process.



Panelists announced Friday for the workshop are Michele Combs from the Christian Coalition; Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit; Jonathan Moore, Rowdy Orbit; Ruth Livier, YLSE; ; Garlin Gilchrist, Center for Community Change; Bob Corn-Revere, Davis Wright Tremaine; Jack Balkin, Yale Law School; and Andrew Schwartzman, Media Access Project.

