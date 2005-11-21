FCC Moves Meeting

The FCC has moved the date of its December meeting to Dec. 9, which will allow everyone to say goodbye to Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy, whose last day is the ninth.

The Senate Commerce Commmittee is holding a confirmation hearing Dec. 13 for Democrat Michael Copps to a second term and Republican Deborah Tate to a first, but they might not have made it to confirmation by the 15th, which would have left Martin the lone Republican in a three-person commission for the meeting.

Once Copps is re-upped and Tate is installed, Martin will have the same 2-2 Republican/Democrat split he has had since Chairman Michael Powell left. Tate is filling Powell's unexpired term and the White House has yet to submit a nomination for her seat.