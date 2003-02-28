FCC media review stops in Richmond

Dozens of activists -- many donning

blue coats in the guise of mad scientists with cardboard televisions framing

their heads -- told Federal Communications Commission members visiting Richmond, Va., Thursday that big

business already has too much control of the media and they don't want more

deregulation of the industry.

"I am worried about the

concentration of media ownership into fewer and fewer hands," said Danny

LeBlanc, president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, during the agency field hearing.

Allen Barrett, Richmond National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president, said consolidation undermines minority

ownership.

"Oligopoly in the Fourth Estate

is a real threat to diversity and democratic ideals," he said.

Neither LeBlanc nor Barrett posed

as mad scientists.

Bear Stearns & Co. analyst

Victor Miller disagreed with their complaints and said broadcasters' operating

expenses are under enormous pressure from programming costs and competition from

consolidating cable operations.

Thomas

Herwitz, president of station operations for Fox Television, said efficiencies

brought by his company's large size allowed its owned-and-operated stations to increase local news

coverage.