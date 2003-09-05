FCC faces petitions to alter ownership rules

More than 25 petitions demanding that the Federal Communications Commission

rethink its new broadcast-ownership rules were filed Friday.

The petitions for FCC reconsideration will be considered independently of the

court challenges to the new rules.

TV broadcasters led the way with charges that relaxed limits on duopolies

didn’t go far enough.

LIN Television Corp., Raycom Media Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. argued that outlets in small

and midsized markets where ad revenue is sparse may have to abandon local news

due to the ban on combinations between stations rated in a market’s top four.

"In these markets, where stations face slimmer profit margins and relatively

higher fixed costs than large-market stations, the rule undermined values of

localism by preventing efficient sharing of resources," LIN’s attorneys wrote.

The top-four restriction essentially bans TV pairs in markets with fewer than

five stations, which account for 91 of the country’s 210 markets.

A provision for case-by-case waivers is unacceptable because it "discourages

investment and is needlessly inefficient," LIN said.

LIN also urged the FCC to remove a ban on selling pairs intact when the

combos are formed via a waiver or when the weaker station improves sufficiently

to break into the market’s top four after the pair is formed.

In addition to relaxing duopoly limits, the FCC increased the national TV-ownership cap to 45% of television households, permitted local

broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership and tightened radio-ownership limits

somewhat.

Cumulus Media Inc.'s Cumulus Radio asked the commission to reverse a change in measuring radio

markets, or at least to allow pending deals to go forward if the change casts them

out of compliance with local limits.

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters and the Minority Media

and Telecommunications Council said the FCC should not have made deregulatory

moves without also establishing new initiatives for minority ownership.

Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. urged the FCC to rethink the deregulatory changes, as

well, and also called on the commission to eliminate a practice that cuts a UHF

station’s measured household reach in half.

Opposing all of the deregulatory changes were public-advocacy groups Free Press

and Amherst Alliance, as well as artists comprising the Center for the Creative Community.

Organizations that previously filed court challenges to the rules were

ineligible to file reconsideration petitions with the FCC.