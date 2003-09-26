FCC Diversity Panel to Meet Monday
The Federal Communications Commission's new Advisory Committee on Diversity
for Communications in the Digital Age will hold its first meeting Monday, Sept.
29.
Chairing the panel will be former Florida Public Services Commission chairman
Julia Johnson.
The mission of the committee is to recommend policies and practices that
could increase diversity of ownership and create opportunities for advancement
for minorities and women in the communications business and related sectors of
the economy.
Monday’s meeting will focus on the organization, structure and preliminary
issues related to the committee.
