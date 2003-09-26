FCC Diversity Panel to Meet Monday

The Federal Communications Commission's new Advisory Committee on Diversity

for Communications in the Digital Age will hold its first meeting Monday, Sept.

29.

Chairing the panel will be former Florida Public Services Commission chairman

Julia Johnson.

The mission of the committee is to recommend policies and practices that

could increase diversity of ownership and create opportunities for advancement

for minorities and women in the communications business and related sectors of

the economy.

Monday’s meeting will focus on the organization, structure and preliminary

issues related to the committee.