Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Andrew Finlayson, news director, WSMV Nashville, Tenn., named VP, news, WFLD Chicago.

Cable TV

Susan Waxenberg, assistant general counsel/assistant secretary, Time Warner Inc., New York, appointed VP/assistant chief counsel, corporate, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.

At Time Warner Cable: Matt Stanek, VP, engineering, Austin, Texas division to regional VP, engineering, Texas region;Jeff Henry, VP, marketing, San Antonio, Texas division, named regional VP, marketing, Texas region.

Programming

At Lifetime: Lynn Picard, executive VP, sales, Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women/general manager, Lifetime Television, named president, ad sales, Lifetime Entertainment Services and tapped for the newly created position of executive VP, interactive entertainment; Maria Grasso, senior VP, drama development, The WB, Los Angeles, named to new position of senior VP, series development, Los Angeles; Neil Schubert, senior VP, publicity, advertising and promotion, Universal Television Productions, named senior VP, publicity, Los Angeles.

At Endemol USA, Beverly Hills: Caroline Baumgard, director, development, promoted to VP;Rob Smith, director, programming, named VP; Jon Vlassopulos, president, Kargo Global, New York, named VP, new media, business development and strategic planning.

Jaclyn Rann Cohen, VP, programming and acquisitions, TV Land/Nick at Nite, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Journalism

David Kerley, anchor/reporter, World News Now, World News This Morning and ABC News Now, Washington, tapped as general assignment correspondent, ABC News.

Rob Simmelkjaer, VP/assistant to the president, ESPN Inc., Bristol, Conn., named correspondent, ABC News Now, New York.

Satellite

Michael Dugan, senior technical advisor to the executive management team, EchoStar Communications Corporation, Englewood, Colo., named to the newly created position of chief technical officer.