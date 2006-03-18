Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Sandra Gehring, VP, marketing and research, Emmis Television stations, Orlando, Fla., named to the new role of corporate director, marketing and promotion, Weigel Broadcasting Co., Chicago.

Jeff Benjamin, director, national partnerships, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Daytona Beach, Fla., to account executive, new business development team, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

Lawrence D. “Nick” Nicholson, VP/ general manager, KMSB and KTTU Tucson, Ariz., named president/general manager, WVEC and Local News on Cable, Hampton, Va.

Vincent McCarthy, local sales manager, KCAL Los Angeles, named national sales manager, WCBS New York.

Jennifer Karns, national sales assistant, KXAS Fort Worth, Texas, joins KTXA Fort Worth, as account executive.

Cable TV

Mark Carleton, senior VP, Liberty Media Corp./chairman, wireless-location subsidiary, TruePosition Inc., Berwyn, Pa., appointed non-executive board director for Mobile Streams plc, New York.

Dermot McCormack, VP, consumer Web sites, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., promoted to senior VP for the newly created interactive advertising and development group.

Joe Berwanger, VP/general manager, WDIV Detroit, named VP, Comcast Spotlight, Michigan region.

Mike Ciraldo, account manager, The Golf Channel, New York, joins WGN, New York, as account executive.

Programming

Jack Sussman, senior VP, specials, CBS Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP, specials, music and live events.

At Studio One Networks, New York:Jerry Miko, president, EM2, New York, named senior sales executive; Mitch Turner, advertising representative, The Onion, New York, joins as operations manager.

Scott Basilotta, affiliate marketing and research specialist, Communications Consultants Inc., named East Coast distribution director, AIM Tell-A-Vision Group, New York.

Nancy Mammana, director, marketing partnerships, National Basketball Association, New York, named VP, Davie-Brown Entertainment, New York.

Gemstar-TV Guide, consumer electronics and licensing group:Lydie Levy, managing director, Gemstar-TV Guide Europe, tapped as COO, worldwide; Thomas Carson, executive VP, program office, Thomson Corp., named president, TV Guide On Screen, North America;

Akitaka Nishimura, general manager, digital AV networking promotion group, Panasonic, named president, Gemstar Multimedia Ltd; Simon Adams, deputy managing director, CE business, Europe, named to the newly created post of senior VP, marketing and sales, CE Worldwide.

Stuart Marcus, VP, distribution and revenue development, WorldNow, New York, promoted to senior VP, local ad sales.

At Playboy TV: Sherijo Damico, director, sales and affiliate marketing, Western region, Los Angeles, promoted to regional VP; Shawn Gannon, director, sales and affiliate marketing, Central region, Chicago, tapped as regional VP; Julie Lee, manager, sales and affiliate marketing, Western region, tapped as senior manager, Los Angeles; Jim Albertone, manager, sales and affiliate marketing, Central region, appointed senior manager, Chicago; Lee Yi, manager, sales and affiliate marketing, Eastern region, named senior manager, Atlanta.

Rob Gruen, group VP, softlines and home, Meijer, Grand Rapids, Mich., appointed executive VP, merchandising, HSN, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Debbie Paitchel, manager, legal and business affairs, Court TV, New York, upped to director.

Randy Stearns, executive director, product development and strategy, ABCNews.com, named deputy editor, East Coast, MSNBC.com.

Mark Williams, creative director, Court TV, New York, named creative director, on-air, Sundance Channel, New York.

Rob Magdlen, executive director, program planning and acquisitions, E! Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At Turner Broadcasting System, new products group: David Eckoff, senior director, business development/product management/strategy for Real SuperPass at RealNetworks Inc., named VP, new products; Tonia Lee, director, corporate development, The Weather Channel Companies Inc., named VP, new products.

Frank Petersen, senior director, human resources, Comcast Corp., Philadelphia, appointed senior director, human resources, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia.

Heather Baldino, VP, network marketing and operations, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP, network marketing and operations.

Carol Hinnant, VP, sales and marketing, Q Television Network, Burbank, Calif., appointed president.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Chris Caldwell, senior manager, sports marketing, Gatorade, Chicago, named to the newly created post of VP, client marketing, Fox Sports, New York.

Cara Everett, most recently account manager, BET.com, Washington, named account manager, Empower MediaMarketing, Cincinnati.

Sommer Hixson, director, public relations, Mag Rack/sportskool/Rainbow Media, New York, upped to VP.

Greg Economou, managing director/CEO, Brandthink, Huntersville, N.C., joins the NBA in New York as senior VP, marketing and communications, effective April 3.

Technology

At Gotuit Media Corp., Woburn, Mass.: Dan O'Connor, senior VP, partner integration and operations, TV Guide On Screen, Bedford, Mass., appointed VP, engineering; Patrick Donovan, director, whole-home media solution products, Motorola, Lexington, Mass., named VP, product management.