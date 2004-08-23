Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Steve King, VP/director, sales, Millennium

Sales and Marketing, Los Angeles, to national sales manager, KPIX San

Francisco.

At WBBM Chicago: Amanda Holder, sales

promotion/research director, KSEE Fresno, Calif., named sales marketing

manager; Stephen Wisinski, manager, on-air promotion,

WKYC Cleveland, Ohio, named promotion manager.

Milana Walter, consultant, Minority Business

Development Council, Chicago, named director, station relations, WMAQ Chicago.

Edward Foxworth III, public

relations/marketing consultant, The Urban Fox Network, Detroit, appointed

director, public affairs, WWJ and WKBD Detroit.

Beth Worsham, general manager/director,

sales, WXLV/WUPN Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, N.C., named local sales

manager, KPNX Mesa, Ariz.

Cable TV

John Egan, director, business development,

Tellium Inc., Oceanport, N.J., named VP, Cox Business Services, Cox

Communications, Inc., Phoenix, Ariz.

Larry Williamson, general manager, Fort

Wayne, Ind., system, Comcast Cable, named area VP, Western Michigan, Grand

Rapids, Mich.

Dick Stark, director, marketing, Regent

Communications, Albany, N.Y., moves to Time Warner Cable advertising as

promotions manager, Northeast region, Albany, N.Y.

Programming

Adam Stewart, VP/national sales manager,

Discovery Channel/Travel Channel, named senior VP/national sales manager,

advertising sales, Discovery Networks, New York.

Paul Cothran, director, health and community

programs, The Big Apple Circus, New York, named VP/executive director, Save the

Music Foundation, VH1, New York.

Frank DeRose, VP, program scheduling, USA

Network, New York, named VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime

Entertainment Services, New York.

Adina Pitt, director, acquisitions,

Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to VP.

John DeSimone, account executive, sales team,

Univision Television Group, New York, appointed VP, national sales, Univision,

New York.

Erika Faust, VP, marketing and distribution,

iVillage, New York, joins Court TV, New York, as senior director, business

development, strategy and business development unit.

Journalism

John Elliott, weekday weathercaster,

Early Today, CNBC, Secaucus, N.J.,

anchor/correspondent, MSNBC, New York, named weathercaster, 5-7 a.m. weekday

newscasts/local updates, The Early Show,

weekdays 7-9 a.m., KCBS Los Angeles.

Sarah Hughes, 2002 Olympic Gold Medalist,

Women's Figure Skating, named reporter, 2004 Olympic games, Athens, Greece,

WCBS New York.

Lincoln Kennedy, NFL veteran, named analyst,

NFL Total Access, NFL Network, New York.

Dana Larson, anchor/reporter, Fox Sports

News, Dallas, adds weeknight anchor and host, High

School Spotlight.

Radio

Doug Kaplan, VP, business affairs, SIRIUS,

New York, promoted to senior VP, business affairs and business development,

entertainment and sports.

Internet

Mike Antonovich, senior VP, global sales and

marketing, PanAmSat Corporation, Wilton, Conn., promoted to executive VP,

global sales and marketing.

Allied Fields

Charlie Kennamer, VP, digital engineering, Comcast, Englewood, Colo.,

named chair, engineering committee, Society of Cable Telecommunications

Engineers, Exton, Penn.