Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
Steve King, VP/director, sales, Millennium
Sales and Marketing, Los Angeles, to national sales manager, KPIX San
Francisco.
At WBBM Chicago: Amanda Holder, sales
promotion/research director, KSEE Fresno, Calif., named sales marketing
manager; Stephen Wisinski, manager, on-air promotion,
WKYC Cleveland, Ohio, named promotion manager.
Milana Walter, consultant, Minority Business
Development Council, Chicago, named director, station relations, WMAQ Chicago.
Edward Foxworth III, public
relations/marketing consultant, The Urban Fox Network, Detroit, appointed
director, public affairs, WWJ and WKBD Detroit.
Beth Worsham, general manager/director,
sales, WXLV/WUPN Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, N.C., named local sales
manager, KPNX Mesa, Ariz.
Cable TV
John Egan, director, business development,
Tellium Inc., Oceanport, N.J., named VP, Cox Business Services, Cox
Communications, Inc., Phoenix, Ariz.
Larry Williamson, general manager, Fort
Wayne, Ind., system, Comcast Cable, named area VP, Western Michigan, Grand
Rapids, Mich.
Dick Stark, director, marketing, Regent
Communications, Albany, N.Y., moves to Time Warner Cable advertising as
promotions manager, Northeast region, Albany, N.Y.
Programming
Adam Stewart, VP/national sales manager,
Discovery Channel/Travel Channel, named senior VP/national sales manager,
advertising sales, Discovery Networks, New York.
Paul Cothran, director, health and community
programs, The Big Apple Circus, New York, named VP/executive director, Save the
Music Foundation, VH1, New York.
Frank DeRose, VP, program scheduling, USA
Network, New York, named VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime
Entertainment Services, New York.
Adina Pitt, director, acquisitions,
Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to VP.
John DeSimone, account executive, sales team,
Univision Television Group, New York, appointed VP, national sales, Univision,
New York.
Erika Faust, VP, marketing and distribution,
iVillage, New York, joins Court TV, New York, as senior director, business
development, strategy and business development unit.
Journalism
John Elliott, weekday weathercaster,
Early Today, CNBC, Secaucus, N.J.,
anchor/correspondent, MSNBC, New York, named weathercaster, 5-7 a.m. weekday
newscasts/local updates, The Early Show,
weekdays 7-9 a.m., KCBS Los Angeles.
Sarah Hughes, 2002 Olympic Gold Medalist,
Women's Figure Skating, named reporter, 2004 Olympic games, Athens, Greece,
WCBS New York.
Lincoln Kennedy, NFL veteran, named analyst,
NFL Total Access, NFL Network, New York.
Dana Larson, anchor/reporter, Fox Sports
News, Dallas, adds weeknight anchor and host, High
School Spotlight.
Radio
Doug Kaplan, VP, business affairs, SIRIUS,
New York, promoted to senior VP, business affairs and business development,
entertainment and sports.
Internet
Mike Antonovich, senior VP, global sales and
marketing, PanAmSat Corporation, Wilton, Conn., promoted to executive VP,
global sales and marketing.
Allied Fields
Charlie Kennamer, VP, digital engineering, Comcast, Englewood, Colo.,
named chair, engineering committee, Society of Cable Telecommunications
Engineers, Exton, Penn.
