Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV
Micah Johnson, VP, Meredith News, Des Moines, Iowa, also becomes news director, WGGL Atlanta.
Amanda Holder, director, sales promotion and research, KSEE Fresno, Calif., named manager, sales and marketing, WBBM Chicago.
Steve King, VP/director, sales, Millennium Sales and Marketing, Los Angeles, named national sales manager, KPIX San Francisco.
Cable TV
At Comcast Cable: Doug Gaston, attorney, Philadelphia, promoted to senior VP/general counsel; Tom Pierce, marketing director, North Puget Sound area, Seattle, named VP, marketing/sales, Washington market; Sherry Skinner, acting director, marketing, Southwest system, Albuquerque, N.M., named director, marketing, Indiana area, Indianapolis.
Programming
Robert P. Ambrosini, chief financial officer, BET, Washington, named senior VP, finance and administration, National Geographic Channel, Washington.
At Turner Network Sales, Atlanta: Sid Eshleman, VP, sales and marketing, named senior VP; Cheryl McFadden, VP/general manager, Little Pond Productions, Lynchburg, Va., named director, local advertising sales.
Frank DeRose, VP, program scheduling, USA Network, New York, named VP, scheduling and acquisitions, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.
Roger Henry, director, programming, Discovery Health Channel, Silver Spring, Md., named VP, programming, The Science Channel, Silver Spring.
Journalism
Susan Koeppen, weekend morning anchor/consumer reporter, WTAE Pittsburgh, named network correspondent, CBS News, New York.
Samantha Swartz, writer/ producer, KPIX San Francisco, promoted to senior promotion producer.
Garvin Thomas, freelancer, KABC, Los Angeles, named general assignment correspondent, KNTV San Jose, Calif.
Heather Van Nest, weekday morning/noon anchor, WTSP Tampa, Fla., promoted to primary anchor.
John Huck, weekend solo anchor, KVVU Las Vegas, promoted to co-anchor.
John Overall, primary anchor, KVVU Las Vegas, named morning anchor, KPHO Phoenix.
Josh Wilson, general assignment reporter, WFTV Orlando, Fla., promoted to investigative reporter.
Kate Wentzel, meteorologist, WSUN Miami, named chief meteorologist, KEYT Santa Barbara, Calif.
Miranda Khan, weekday anchor, WQAD, Moline, Ill., named weekday anchor/consumer investigative reporter, WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla.
At WJBK Detroit: Camille Amiri, freelancer, WXYZ/WRTV Detroit, named freelance reporter; Jason Carr, reporter/anchor, WJRT Flint, Mich., joins as general assignment reporter.
Corey Saban, reporter, WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., named weekend anchor, WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla.
Monica Guza, freelance meteorologist, KMTR Eugene, Ore., joins as anchor/reporter.
Michael Hill, anchor, KTVT Dallas, named anchor, WGNO New Orleans.
Shannon Royster,
morning/noon anchor, WTOC Savannah, Ga., named weekend anchor, WCCB Charlotte, N.C.
Andrew Scher, senior supervising producer, The John Walsh Show, Banyan Productions, named series executive producer, Design Invasion.
