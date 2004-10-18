Fast Track

FCC Wouldn't Block Sinclair Show

After Congress complained about Sinclair

Broadcasting's plans to air a documentary critical of

Sen. John Kerry, the FCC decided to bow out of the

fight.

Chairman Michael Powell last week said the

FCC is not in the business of regulating editorial decisions of media

companies, including blocking the broadcast of a show.

He said the commission would look into the issue, but he added, "There

is no rule that I'm aware of that would allow the commission—nor would it be

prudent—to prevent the airing of a program. In a later

CNBC interview, he said it would be illegal prior restraint

for the FCC to prevent a program from airing.

Broadband Powers Up

After years of talk and little action, electric companies are one step

closer to offering high-speed Internet and other communications services over

power lines.

The FCC last week approved rules that would allow

utilities to offer broadband service over power lines while attempting to

safeguard broadcasters and other existing licensed services against harmful

interference.

Broadcasters are wary of the new service because the FCC did not

forbid utilities from offering the service at frequencies that could interfere

with TV channels, particularly digital ones.

Get With the Program

Twentieth Television has cleared

Fox's thriller 24 for an off-net syndicated run on

Viacom stations in 18 major markets, covering 34% of the

country. Under the terms of the deal, Twentieth and stations will split the ad

time, with each getting seven minutes to sell.

Comedy Central has renewed half-hour comedy

Reno 911 for a third

season. Thirteen new episodes will debut in summer 2005. The show has been one

of the network's top performers since its debut.

Mischer Suits Up for Super Bowl

Vowing not to repeat last year's halftime show featuring a singing,

gyrating Jackson, the NFL has selected the producer of the 2005 show, whose

previous experience includes, well, producing a Super Bowl halftime show

featuring a singing, gyrating Jackson.

The NFL sought out Don Mischer Productions to produce the halftime

show on Fox, but not to worry. Mischer produced the 2003 show, featuring a

fully clothed Michael Jackson rather than a wardrobe-challenged Janet, and the

NFL will have sign-off on all elements of the new production, including talent

"and wardrobe," adds NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. He says it will be an

entirely collaborative process, with Mischer "executing the NFL's vision."

Mischer is a decorated veteran awards-show producer—13

Emmys—though, ironically, awards shows are the other live programming genre

to draw heavy indecency fire. Now that all the networks are putting delays on

awards shows, Mischer also has experience producing with a delay, including at

least one bleep of an offending phrase on the most recent Emmy telecast, which

he produced.

Media Jobs

VARIETYCAREERS.COM, an online job resource for the

media and entertainment industry, launched on Oct. 18. The Web site aims to

provide entertainment companies with more qualified candidates than other

broad-based sites, says Charlie Koones, executive vice

president and publisher of the Variety Group, which operates

the site.

"For job seekers in media, it's an extraordinary resource with over

3,500 jobs at launch combined with the editorial resources for research and

context," Koones says.

The Variety Group is a collection of business publications that

includes B&C.