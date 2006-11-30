Fantasy Horseracing on TVG.com

Looking to capitalize on the rabid fantasy sports fan base, the TVG interactive horseracing network is launching a fantasy horseracing game on both its Website, TVG.com, and the Website of corporate cousin, Foxsports.com.

The site went live on Thursday and the game will begin December 26.

Users will draft a team of horses, trainers and jockeys and earn points based on their performances in real races. TVG is offering a $10,000 prize pool as part of the game.