Family to give Blue a vacation

ABC has tentatively planned to premiere reality series The Family Tuesday, March 4, at 10 p.m., in NYPD Blue's regular spot.

ABC executives said they aren't sure where the next eight episodes of the show

will air.

If some of them are broadcast Tuesdays at 10 p.m., it would leave more

originals of NYPD Blue for the rest of the season.

Repeats of NYPD Blue tend to underperform originals by 33 percent in

viewers and 35 percent in adults 18 through 49, ABC executives said.

The Family will see brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts and cousins fight

each other over $1 million, and it is not to be confused with The Will, a

show likely appearing this summer that is executive-produced by The

Bachelor's Next Entertainment and Mike Fleiss.

The Family is executive-produced by Arnold Shapiro and Allison Grodner of

Shapiro/Grodner Productions, with Mindy Moore co-executive-producing via Buena Vista

Television.