Family Broadcasting wins time on revocations
Family Broadcasting, which had two Virgin Island radio licenses revoked by a
Federal Communications Commission judge last summer, won at least a temporary reprieve Thursday. The five
commissioners ordered a full judicial hearing on the revocation, rather than
letting stand an administrative law judge's summary judgment.
Under former owner Gerard Luz James, Family was charged with violating a
number of agency rules, including moving a transmitter without permission and
lying about the reason for the transfer.
Judge Richard Sipple summarily rejected Family's claim that the company
should be allowed to keep licenses for WSTX (AM) and WSTX-FM because James' four
adult children now control Family.
The commissioners decided, however, that Family might be able to demonstrate
in a hearing that James has no involvement with the company and that the transfer to
his children is in the public interest.
