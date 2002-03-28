Family Broadcasting wins time on revocations

Family Broadcasting, which had two Virgin Island radio licenses revoked by a

Federal Communications Commission judge last summer, won at least a temporary reprieve Thursday. The five

commissioners ordered a full judicial hearing on the revocation, rather than

letting stand an administrative law judge's summary judgment.

Under former owner Gerard Luz James, Family was charged with violating a

number of agency rules, including moving a transmitter without permission and

lying about the reason for the transfer.

Judge Richard Sipple summarily rejected Family's claim that the company

should be allowed to keep licenses for WSTX (AM) and WSTX-FM because James' four

adult children now control Family.

The commissioners decided, however, that Family might be able to demonstrate

in a hearing that James has no involvement with the company and that the transfer to

his children is in the public interest.