Fall Classic Boosts Fox

Fox won the Saturday- and Sunday-night ratings races with the World Series. On Friday with regular programming, it was a split decision between CBS and ABC.

Sunday night’s game two averaged 17.8 million viewers throughout prime time and gave Fox a victory in all of the key ratings categories.

CBS was second in viewers and households with 60 Minutes, Cold Case

and the movie Hollywood Wives

. ABC was second in the demos with Funniest Home Videos

, 10-8

, Alias

and The Practice

. NBC was third across the board with Dateline

, American Dreams

, Law &Order: Criminal Intent

and Lyon’s Den

. The WB Television Network was fifth with Smallville

: Beginnings

, Charmed

and Tarzan

.

The Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate viewer totals for the night: Fox 17.8 million, CBS 10.8 million, NBC 9.5 million, ABC 9 million and WB 3.9 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 6.6/17, ABC 3.2/8, NBC 3.0/8, CBS 2.9/8 and WB 1.7/4.

Saturday’s game one pulled averaged 16 million viewers during prime time as Fox won the key ratings categories. ABC and NBC aired movie repeats and ABC came out slightly ahead in the target 18-49 demo with a 2.6/8 versus NBC’s 2.4/7. CBS was second in households and total viewers with a special on kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart, Hack

and The District

.

On baseball-free Friday night, CBS was first in households, viewers and its core target audience, adults 25-54, with Joan of Arcadia

, JAG

and The Handler

. ABC was second in households and viewers and first among adults 18-49 and 18-34. NBC was second among adults 18-49 with Dateline

, Miss Match

and L&O

: Special Victims Unit

.

Fox was fourth overall and first among the 8 p.m.-10 p.m. networks with Wandaat Large, Luis

and Boston Public

. The WB was fifth across the board with Reba

, LikeFamily

, Grounded for Life

and All About the Andersons

. UPN was sixth with the movie Posse

.