Fabacher To Head CBS's WWJ and WKBD

Trey Fabacher has been tapped to head CBS' Detroit duopoly, WWJ and WKBD (the latter a CW affiliate) as VP and general manager.

He succeeds Shaun McDonald, who has moved over to CBS' South Florida stations as Presidednt and general manager.

Most recently, Fabacher was VP and GM of CBS-owned CW affilate KSTW SEattle.

His resume also includes station manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis and general sales manager at KSTP-TV, also Minneapolis.