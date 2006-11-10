Fabacher To Head CBS's WWJ and WKBD
Trey Fabacher has been tapped to head CBS' Detroit duopoly, WWJ and WKBD (the latter a CW affiliate) as VP and general manager.
He succeeds Shaun McDonald, who has moved over to CBS' South Florida stations as Presidednt and general manager.
Most recently, Fabacher was VP and GM of CBS-owned CW affilate KSTW SEattle.
His resume also includes station manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis and general sales manager at KSTP-TV, also Minneapolis.
