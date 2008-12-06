EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Jimmy Fallon Making Online Debut Monday

Jimmy Fallon will make his online premiere as Late Night host Monday for NBC, according to people familiar with the matter.



The web videos are being described as a “video blog,” and will go live with new installments every weeknight at 12:30 a.m., to coincide with Fallon’s upcoming duties as host of the Late Night franchise.

The hope is that fans will get used to seeing Fallon every night at 12:30, and can get a sense of what his take on late night will be. It will also give the show’s producers a chance to tweak and test content in advance of its broadcast debut in March or April.



The decision to launch Late Night with Jimmy Fallon online was announced in July at the Television Critics Association summer press tour by Late Night and Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels.



"Beginning it on the Internet for five or six months before it goes on will give us a chance to find the show," Michaels said at the time.



Fallon is taking over NBC’s Late Night when current host Conan O’Brien vacates the show to go to The Tonight Show next year, which is NBC’s current plan.