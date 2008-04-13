Eurosport Taps On2 Technologies for Web Video

European sports programmer Eurosport, which operates one of the most comprehensive global sports Web sites, licensed video-encoding-technology from On2 Technologies, a Tarrytown, N.Y.-based firm that has seen its encoding used in the popular Adobe Flash Player 8 and 9 software used on millions of PCs worldwide.

Eurosport, which streamed coverage of U.S. skier Bode Miller’s World Cup year, had been using Windows Media encoding for its video player, but it moved to Flash video and licensed On2’s Flix Engine encoding and publishing platform. It will also migrate its archive programming across Europe and China to the On2 format this year.

Paris-based Eurosport produces some 200 online videos per day in eight different languages.