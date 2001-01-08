ET Gets New look for 20th Season

San Francisco's One Six Eight Design Group has created a fresh on-air graphics package for Paramount Television's Entertainment Tonight, celebrating the show's 20th season. One Six Eight used Adobe After Effects software, Discreet Logic's Inferno compositing system, and various 3-D animation systems to create over 50 individual animations and elements in three weeks. "The lion's share of the effects and compositing was accomplished in Inferno, where we were able to integrate 3-D and 2-D on the same platform with maximum flexibility," says, One Six Eight Creative Director/ Designer Brad Soderlund.