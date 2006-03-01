ESPN2 Going to Bat With Bonds

ESPN Original Entertainment and Tollin/Robbins Productions are teaming up for a weekly half-hour reality series chronicling the season of baseball slugger Barry Bonds as he chases Major League Baseball’s all-time home-run crown.

Entitled Bonds on Bonds, the series debuts with a one-hour special Tuesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, then shifts to its weekly slot on ESPN Tuesdays at 7. The network said in a press release it also plans to have show-related content available across multiple platforms.

The official announcement comes on the heels of reports that Bonds, often at odds with the media over the years, has told reporters he would only answer their questions if they signed a waiver so he could use the footage in the reality show. The Baltimore Sun reported there were "differing opinions on whether [Bonds] was really serious."