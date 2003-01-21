ESPN slam-dunks with NBA
The showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets Jan.
17 produced ESPN's best-ever National Basketball Association rating.
The game, which featured Lakers' star center Shaquille O'Neal battling Houston
rookie Yao Ming, grabbed a 3.8 rating and 3.3 million households.
It's the second-highest-rated NBA game on cable, trailing a 1996 game on Turner Network Television
that registered 4.7 million homes and a 7.1 rating.
