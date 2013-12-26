ESPN Nets Highest-Rated NBA Christmas Tripleheader

ESPN netted its best ratings (according to overnight numbers from Nielsen) for its three-game Christmas Day slate with a 2.3 (up 10% vs last year), driven by its best performance in primetime.

ESPN's primetime doubleheader at 8 and 10:30 p.m. was led by the Houston Rockets-San Antonio Spurs matchup in the early window, which netted a best-ever 2.4 rating, up 41% from the 8 p.m. game last year. At 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors game rose 15% over last year to a 2.3.

The 12 p.m. ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets drew a 2.3 rating, down 15% from that window last year.

Over on ABC, which aired a double-header at 2:30 and 5 p.m., ratings dipped 17% from last year's doubleheader (which aired at 3 and 5:30 p.m.) with an overall 4.9 rating.

The early game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks drew a 3.7, down 37% from last year's early window. The late game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers fell 18% to a 4.9.

(Photo Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)