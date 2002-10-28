Ergen attempts to keep merger hopes alive

EchoStar Communications Corp. chairman Charlie Ergen met with Department of Justice officials Monday in a last-ditch

attempt to salvage his company's proposed takeover of DirecTV Inc.,

laying out his plan to help Cablevision Systems Corp. create a new direct-broadcast satellite company in order to

allay regulators' antitrust fears.

The DOJ is widely expected to follow the lead of the Federal Communications

Commission and reject the merger because it

would eliminate competition by shrinking the DBS business from two players to

just one.

Ergen's proposal goes much further than he had initially hinted three weeks

ago. He proposed bolstering Cablevision's decade-long effort to start a DBS

service by transferring satellite frequencies in the same orbital position from

which Cablevision already has a license for some channels.

That was expected. What's new is that Cablevision chairman Charles Dolan

would be able to buy one of EchoStar's existing satellites and lease capacity on

two others, giving Dolan enough flexibility to offer local TV signals to

whatever customers he got.

Although more extensive than expected, The proposal is widely viewed on Wall

Street as too little, too late. Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. analyst Marc Nabi called the

proposal "a creative solution" but noted that it would still not make

financially troubled Cablevision a viable competitor in the

business.