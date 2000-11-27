Election fallout

All the emphasis on the election-without-end's effect on the orderly transition of power and our standing in the world community has obscured this fact: it's making it rough to figure out which rookie syndicated shows deserve renew-als. Most stations gauge a freshman strip's health by its November sweeps, but preemptions caused by the election are throwing off the numbers. "There are maybe seven days of true ratings," says one syndicator. But most rookies haven't cracked syndication's key 2.0 national rating (according to Nielsen Media Research).