EIC honors drug- and booze-free TV
The Entertainment Industries Council announced its nominations Wednesday
for the sixth annual "Prism Awards," which honor programs that accurately depict
drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse and addiction in all forms of entertainment. The
awards will be given May 9 at CBS Television City's soundstage.
Television nominees for the awards include comedy series CBS' Becker,
NBC's Ed, Fox's King of the Hill, ABC's My Wife and Kids
and NBC's Scrubs.
Dramatic nominees include CBS' The District, Lifetime Television's The
Division, CBS' The Education of Max Bickford, NBC's Law & Order:
Special Victims Unit and NBC's The West Wing.
Nominated TV movies include Sundance Channel's Aberdeen, ABC's Life
with Judy Garland, E! Entertainment Television's Spinning Out of Control and Showtime's
They Call Me Sirr and Things Behind the Sun.
