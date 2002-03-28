EIC honors drug- and booze-free TV

The Entertainment Industries Council announced its nominations Wednesday

for the sixth annual "Prism Awards," which honor programs that accurately depict

drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse and addiction in all forms of entertainment. The

awards will be given May 9 at CBS Television City's soundstage.

Television nominees for the awards include comedy series CBS' Becker,

NBC's Ed, Fox's King of the Hill, ABC's My Wife and Kids

and NBC's Scrubs.

Dramatic nominees include CBS' The District, Lifetime Television's The

Division, CBS' The Education of Max Bickford, NBC's Law & Order:

Special Victims Unit and NBC's The West Wing.

Nominated TV movies include Sundance Channel's Aberdeen, ABC's Life

with Judy Garland, E! Entertainment Television's Spinning Out of Control and Showtime's

They Call Me Sirr and Things Behind the Sun.