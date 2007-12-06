Effron Promoted at TitanTV Media

Mark Effron, currently senior vice president at TitanTV Media, was named president and chief operating officer of the digital-media company.

In his new role, Effron will oversee Titan products such as Media Star, Titan TV Guide and Titan TV Network, a Web platform “designed to connect local media and their advertisers to the digital world.” He’ll be in charge of all operations, including creation of original programming, product development and affiliate sales. He’ll report to founder and CEO Jack Perry.

“Mark has the talent, management background and savvy to guide Titan’s transition from a technology company to a content provider and digital platform,” Perry said.

Effron is the former VP of daytime programming at MSNBC.