EchoStars freebie

EchoStar Communications Corp. has added popular independent TV station ktvk-3 tv to its lineup of local channels in Phoenix at no extra charge to subscribers, the company said Tuesday. Ktvk, owned by Delbert Lewis, carries 75 of the Arizona Diamondbacks professional baseball team's games per season, as well as top-rated local news programming. EchoStar's Dish network also offers Phoenix's ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX affiliates for $4.99 per month and will add a national feed of PBS for an extra $1.