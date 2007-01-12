EchoStar To Provide TV on Virgin
EchoStar will provide the TV service to Virgin America, the domestic brand of Virgin Atlantic airlines that plans to start up this spring pending government approval.
The airline's in-flight service will go beyond a DISH channel lineup to include pay-per-view movies, music--including individualized playlists--games and even an on-demand meal menu that will really put the dish in DISH.
Virgin will announce other in-flight entertainment partners "in the near future," says the company.
