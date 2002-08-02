EchoStar to launch eighth satellite
EchoStar Communications Corp. is going to try again to launch its eighth
satellite from Kazakhstan Aug. 6.
The satellite is expected to go up aboard a Proton rocket launch vehicle at
1:15 a.m. EST.
EchoStar tried to launch the satellite June 22, but abnormal readings
forced engineers to delay the launch.
Once launched, EchoStar VIII will orbit the earth at 110 degrees west
longitude and provide Ku-band and spot-beam services over the Continental
United States, including carrying some local TV signals.
EchoStar has procured $125 million in launch insurance for the satellite, but
it has not yet purchased in-orbit insurance because of its current cost and because it already has seven other satellites in the
air.
