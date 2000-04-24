EchoStar currently carries four local broadcast stations in 28 cities:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- Denver
- Detroit
- Houston
- Kansas City, Kan./Kansas City, Mo.
- Los Angeles
- Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Nashville, Tenn.
- New York
- Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, Fla.
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Pittsburgh
- Portland, Ore.
- Sacramento/Modesto/Stockton, Calif
- Salt Lake City
- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
- Seattle/Tacoma
- St. Louis
- Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Washington, D.C.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.