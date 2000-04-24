Trending

EchoStar currently carries four local broadcast stations in 28 cities:

By

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Charlotte, N.C.
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Houston
  • Kansas City, Kan./Kansas City, Mo.
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami/Ft. Lauderdale
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul

  • Nashville, Tenn.
  • New York
  • Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, Fla.
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Pittsburgh
  • Portland, Ore.
  • Sacramento/Modesto/Stockton, Calif
  • Salt Lake City
  • San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose
  • Seattle/Tacoma
  • St. Louis
  • Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Washington, D.C.