Earl, SVU Lead NBC to Victory

NBC took top honors in Tuesday's prime time with an average 4.7 rating/12 share in advertisers’ prized demographic, adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national data for Nov. 1.

Fox finished second, averaging 4.2/11 in prime time, followed by CBS (3.8/7) and ABC (3.3/9). The WB and UPN were tied, each averaging a 1.5/4

NBC had the two highest-rated shows of the night in the demo. Law & Order: SVU scored a 5.7/15 from 10-11 p.m., beating ABC’s Boston Legal (3.4/9) and CBS’ Close to Home (2.8/8) during the slot.

NBC’s half hour comedy My Name is Earl (5.5/13) was the highest-rated program in the 9 o’clock hour, though The Office (3.9/9) couldn’t sustain Earl’s lead-in from 8:30-9 p.m. Fox and House (5.2/12) had the best average for the entire hour.

CBS’ NCIS (4.2/11) won the 8 o’clock hour, topping NBC’s The Biggest Loser (3.7/10) and Fox’s Bones (3.2/8) in the slot.