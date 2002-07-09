E! unveils Anna Nicole
E! Entertainment Television's new starlet, Anna Nicole Smith, hasn't watched
The Osbournes, but she promised that her upcoming reality sitcom will be
funny.
Smith, a former Playboy playmate and Guess Jeans model, said, "I've been
stuck in the house for so long because of the litigation. It was the perfect
time to get out."
Smith has been waging a legal battle with the son of her late husband,
billionaire oil baron J. Howard Marshall II.
The Anna Nicole Show, debuting Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. EST, features Smith; her
lawyer; her teen-age son, Daniel; her purple-haired assistant; and her dog, Sugar
Pie.
E! unveiled the new half-hour weekly series at the Television Critics Association tour in
Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday.
E! executives approached Smith and her lawyer, Howard K. Stern, to do a reality
show in the spring, just as MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes was taking off.
E! vice president of development Jeff Shore, who oversees the show, said Ozzy
and his brood are funniest at home, while Smith's show is at its best outside of
her Hollywood Hills home. (Like The Osbournes, Smith's dog has its share
of problems, in therapy and taking Prozac, according to Smith).
The network has ordered up 13 episodes of The Anna Nicole Show, and
Shore said he learned a valuable lesson from MTV's bizarre and protracted
negotiations with the Osbournes for future episodes.
"To save us from the Osbournes problem, we've already renewed her for a few
more seasons," Shore said, admitting that he hasn't watched much of the MTV hit
either.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.