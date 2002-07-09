E! unveils Anna Nicole

E! Entertainment Television's new starlet, Anna Nicole Smith, hasn't watched

The Osbournes, but she promised that her upcoming reality sitcom will be

funny.

Smith, a former Playboy playmate and Guess Jeans model, said, "I've been

stuck in the house for so long because of the litigation. It was the perfect

time to get out."

Smith has been waging a legal battle with the son of her late husband,

billionaire oil baron J. Howard Marshall II.

The Anna Nicole Show, debuting Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. EST, features Smith; her

lawyer; her teen-age son, Daniel; her purple-haired assistant; and her dog, Sugar

Pie.

E! unveiled the new half-hour weekly series at the Television Critics Association tour in

Pasadena, Calif., Tuesday.

E! executives approached Smith and her lawyer, Howard K. Stern, to do a reality

show in the spring, just as MTV: Music Television's The Osbournes was taking off.

E! vice president of development Jeff Shore, who oversees the show, said Ozzy

and his brood are funniest at home, while Smith's show is at its best outside of

her Hollywood Hills home. (Like The Osbournes, Smith's dog has its share

of problems, in therapy and taking Prozac, according to Smith).

The network has ordered up 13 episodes of The Anna Nicole Show, and

Shore said he learned a valuable lesson from MTV's bizarre and protracted

negotiations with the Osbournes for future episodes.

"To save us from the Osbournes problem, we've already renewed her for a few

more seasons," Shore said, admitting that he hasn't watched much of the MTV hit

either.