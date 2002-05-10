E! quiets Talk Soup
E! Entertainment Television is silencing cheeky series Talk Soup
after an 11-year run.
Talk Soup spoofed daily talk shows and helped to launch the acting career of
its original host, Greg Kinnear.
Current host Aisha Tyler is leaving E! to pursue a film career.
