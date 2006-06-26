Dubuc Upped at A&E

A&E Television Networks (AETN) has promoted Nancy Dubuc from senior VP, programming, A&E Network,to senior VP, non-fiction programming and new media content, AETN.

Dubuc adds to her duties overseeing program development for the History Channel and all new-media content initiatives for AETN. She will continue overseeing development of A&E’s non-fiction programming.

Since joining A&E in 2003, she has helped create such hit shows as Dallas SWAT and Intervention and has seen the network’s median age drop 16 years, to age 43.