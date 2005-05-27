Dubow Heads Gannett

Craig Dubow, who most recently headed Gannett Co.'s broadcast division, will become the media company's new president and CEO July 15, when current chairman/President and CEO Douglas McCorkindale steps aside.

McCorkindale will remain Chairman until his contract is up in July 2006.

Roger Ogden, Gannett's SVP of broadcast and president/GM of KUSA Denver, has been upped to President/CEO of Gannett's 21 local stations. As SVP of the division, Ogden was charged with Gannett's stations in Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Washington, and Sacramento.

Both executives are Gannett veterans.

Dubow started his career with Gannett in 1981 in ad sales for KUSA. His first GM job came in 1987 at KVUE Austin, Tex.

Ogden first joined KUSA in 1967 (it was KBTV back then) and earned his first news director post in 1977 at Gannett's WLKY Louisville, Ky.



Mark Cornetta, another long-time KUSA executive, will take over for Ogden as president/GM. He most recently was the station's broadcast VP and general sales manager.

