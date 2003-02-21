Dotson saves and donates
NBC News Correspondent Bob Dotson, long considered one of the top writers in
TV news, has given thousands of scripts, tapes, notes and drafts from his
30-plus year career to the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of
Journalism and Mass Communications.
Dotson's career-long observations and reports will be on display at the
school's 2003 McMahon Symposium Monday, Feb. 24, where he will be keynote
speaker.
The Dotson collection -- which reportedly filled nearly 200 cases weighing 15
tons -- will be housed at the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Dotson worked in Oklahoma City TV from 1969 through 1975.
