Trending

Door grabs ratings for TNT

By

Turner Network Television grabbed a spectacular 6.6 overnight rating Sunday night for its latest
original movie, Door to Door.

The made-for-TV flick is TNT's first collaborative project with Johnson &
Johnson.

The two teamed up earlier this year to co-produce family-friendly
films.

Door to Door stars William H. Macy as a door-to-door salesman with
cerebral palsy.