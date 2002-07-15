Door grabs ratings for TNT
Turner Network Television grabbed a spectacular 6.6 overnight rating Sunday night for its latest
original movie, Door to Door.
The made-for-TV flick is TNT's first collaborative project with Johnson &
Johnson.
The two teamed up earlier this year to co-produce family-friendly
films.
Door to Door stars William H. Macy as a door-to-door salesman with
cerebral palsy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.