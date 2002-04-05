Dolby quiets NAB

Dolby is introducing the LM100 loudness meter at NAB. Designed to address

loudness inconsistencies between channels and programs, the $2,995 unit allows

broadcasters to eliminate subjective loudness differences.

Also new from Dolby is the DP564 multichannel audio decoder ($4,900); it

decodes and monitors Dolby Digital, Dolby Surround and PCM soundtracks and has

Dolby Digital Surround EX and Pro Logic II decoding.