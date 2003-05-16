DOJ chronicles Internet-crime crackdown

The Department of Justice Friday touted "Operation E-Con" in a press conference

updating its joint effort with the FBI to crack down on Internet crime.

To date, 130 people have been arrested and more than $17 million in contraband

has been seized.

Crimes against media companies have been included in the haul, such as

February's arrest of 17 people charged with using decryption software to steal

satellite-TV signals in Los Angeles.

Other crimes included arrests for streaming of illegally copied movies and a

Russian-bride scam.

"Cyber swindles and dot-cons present new challenges to law enforcement," Attorney General John Ashcroft said. "The Internet enables criminals to cloak

themselves in anonymity, making it imperative that law enforcement act more

quickly to stop newly emerging schemes before the perpetrators can disappear in

the World Wide Web."