Dodge Makes Its Mark on TBS
DaimlerChrysler's Dodge has signed on to sponsor TBS’ college-football postgame show for its Big 12 and Pacific 10 telecasts.
In what sounds a little like a throwback to the 1950's, when advertisers had their names all over everything from dramas to game shows, the program will be branded The Dodge Post-Game Report, including Dodge signs as part of the set. The car company will also be featured in on-air spots and promotional tie-ins.
Other companies sponsoring TBS’ college football action for the 2004 season include Sony PlayStation sponsorship deals with T Mobile, Home Depot, Kia, Chili’s, the United States Army, Allstate, Pioneer and Levi’s.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.