Dodge Makes Its Mark on TBS

DaimlerChrysler's Dodge has signed on to sponsor TBS’ college-football postgame show for its Big 12 and Pacific 10 telecasts.

In what sounds a little like a throwback to the 1950's, when advertisers had their names all over everything from dramas to game shows, the program will be branded The Dodge Post-Game Report, including Dodge signs as part of the set. The car company will also be featured in on-air spots and promotional tie-ins.

Other companies sponsoring TBS’ college football action for the 2004 season include Sony PlayStation sponsorship deals with T Mobile, Home Depot, Kia, Chili’s, the United States Army, Allstate, Pioneer and Levi’s.