D.L. Hughley's Late Night Show To End Brief Run on CNN

D.L. Hughley's late night CNN program will finish its short run next month.

D.L. Hughley Breaks the News debuted last fall to less than stellar reviews. The show averaged 751,000 viewers (284,000 in the 25-54 demo) for its 18 episode run. It peaked in its second week with 1.5 million viewers.

According to a CNN statement, Hughley, who lives in Los Angeles, wanted to move the show there so that he could be closer to his family. But budgetary constraints precluded a move. Hughley will continue at CNN as "contributor" based in Los Angeles.

"We are eager to continue our relationship with D.L., who is a tremendous talent and a valued colleague," said the network in a statement.