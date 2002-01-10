Disney to cut 300 from ABC Family
Two months after ABC Family's cable debut, 300 former Fox Family Channel
staffers are being laid off.
The cuts could come as early as next week, as The Walt Disney Co. tries to
shore up its $5.2 billion investment in the channel.
Originally, Disney executives planned for layoffs to come this week, but they
decided to wait until after ABC Family's presentation at the Television Critics
Association tour in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday.
Most of the layoffs will be back-office cuts, including administrative and
support staff.
Creative, production and some ad-sales and marketing staffers should be
spared, insiders said. 'They still need to be able to devote energy to a
separate channel,' one Disney staffer said.
About 300 employees will likely be kept.
