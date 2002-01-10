Disney to cut 300 from ABC Family

Two months after ABC Family's cable debut, 300 former Fox Family Channel

staffers are being laid off.

The cuts could come as early as next week, as The Walt Disney Co. tries to

shore up its $5.2 billion investment in the channel.

Originally, Disney executives planned for layoffs to come this week, but they

decided to wait until after ABC Family's presentation at the Television Critics

Association tour in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday.

Most of the layoffs will be back-office cuts, including administrative and

support staff.

Creative, production and some ad-sales and marketing staffers should be

spared, insiders said. 'They still need to be able to devote energy to a

separate channel,' one Disney staffer said.

About 300 employees will likely be kept.